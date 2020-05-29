Man killed after being pushed in front of CTA Red Line train on South Side, Chicago police say

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man died after Chicago police said someone pushed him in front of an oncoming CTA Red Line train on the city's South Side Friday morning.

Police said the victim got into an argument with another person on the platform of the 87th Street Station at about 12:16 a.m.

The suspect then punched the man and pushed him onto the tracks, police said. The victim was then struck by the train and killed.

Authorities have not released the identity of the victim.

The suspect was taken into custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.
