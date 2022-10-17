Death investigation: 87-year-old woman found dead in Bronzeville apartment ruled homicide, ME says

Chicago police are investigating after 87-year-old Mae Brown was found dead in her Bonneville apartment Saturday. Her death has been ruled a homicide.

Police were called to the Lincoln Perry Apartments in the 3200-block of S. Prairie Avenue around 3:40 p.m. after an on-scene witness said they couldn't get ahold of the woman, according to CPD.

The victim was discovered unresponsive in a wheelchair and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The woman has been identified as Mae Brown, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

Brown's death has been ruled a homicide and she appeared to have multiple injuries from an assault, the medical examiner said.