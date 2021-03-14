Woman found dead with legs, arms tied on Near West Side: police

CHICAGO -- A woman was found dead with her legs, arms and wrists tied in an alley Sunday on the Near West Side, police said.
A person discovered the woman's body as they were throwing out the trash about 8:30 a.m. in the 2600-block of West Gladys Avenue, Chicago police said.
The Cook County medical examiner's hasn't released details about the fatality.
RELATED: 2 killed, multiple people wounded in South Side shooting early Sunday morning
Area Three detectives are conducting a death investigation.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is released.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
