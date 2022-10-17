Prosecutors dismiss domestic violence case against Cook County judge arrested at Beverly home

Carl Boyd was arrested after throwing bottle at glass door window, causing large cut to woman's face: Chicago police

Cook County Judge Carl Boyd was charged with domestic battery after a Beverly incident on South Seeley Avenue, Chicago police say.

CHICAGO -- Prosecutors have dismissed a domestic violence case against a Cook County judge after the woman who filed the complaint decided not to proceed with the charges, officials said Monday.

Cook County Circuit Judge Carl Boyd - assigned to the 6th Municipal District in the Markham courthouse - was arrested last month at his home after throwing a bottle at a glass door window, causing the window to break, Chicago police said.

A woman, 57, suffered a large laceration to the left side of her face from broken glass, and Boyd was charged with a misdemeanor count of domestic battery causing bodily harm, police said.

In a court appearance Oct. 11, the woman told prosecutors the incident was an accident she did not want to proceed with the case, according to court records.

The judge then dismissed the case.

The Circuit Court's Executive Committee reassigned Boyd to restricted duties in the 1st District following his arrest, according to a statement from Chief Judge Timothy Evans.

On Monday, the chief judge's office said Boyd's status has not changed since the charges were dropped.

