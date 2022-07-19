death investigation

2 found fatally shot inside condominium complex in Streeterville

CHICAGO -- Two people were found fatally shot Monday afternoon inside a condominium complex in Streeterville on the Near North Side.

A man and woman were discovered with gunshot wounds to their heads inside the residence about 4:30 p.m. in the 200 block of East Ohio Street, Chicago police said.


The woman, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. Her name hasn't been released yet.

The man, 36, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he also died, officials said.

A weapon was recovered at the scene.


The two had a domestic relationship, according to preliminary details.

Area detectives were investigating.

