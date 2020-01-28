Man attempted to lure boy into car in Dunning on Northwest Side, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for a man who tried to lure a boy into his car in the Dunning neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The incident occurred at about 1:45 p.m. on Saturday. A boy was walking southbound on the 3800-block of North Melvina Avenue when police said his path was blocked by a man driving a gray, four-door vehicle.

The man, 60-70 years old with gray short hair and wearing a brown jacket, motioned with his hand for the boy to come forward, police said. The boy ran away.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8200.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
dunningchicagochicago crimeattempted luring
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
El Paso survivor turns 1, months after deadly shooting
More TOP STORIES News