hammer attack

Chicago murder: Man killed with hammer at Englewood apartment building, police say

CHICAGO -- A man has been charged with murdering someone with a hammer Sunday morning at an apartment building in Englewood.

Gregory Stamps, 31, was arrested moments after police conducted a well-being check and found the man lying unresponsive in an apartment hallway, Chicago police said.

Stamps allegedly struck the man, 42, with a hammer in his head several times in the building, in the 7100 block of South Lowe Avenue.

SEE ALSO | Chicago crime: Man stabbed during armed robbery on CTA Red Line train in Lakeview, police say

The victim, whose name hasn't been released, was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center and pronounced dead at 7:30 a.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Police said the murder may have been domestic-related.

Stamps was expected in court later Tuesday.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoenglewoodhammer attackmurderchicago crimebeatinghomicidechicago violencebeating deathchicago police department
HAMMER ATTACK
2nd arrest made after woman beaten in Queens hammer attack
Woman savagely beaten with hammer in NYC subway robbery
Milwaukee police investigate boy, 12, killed from blunt-force trauma
Man charged in CTA hammer attack, arrested in Lakeview: Chicago police
TOP STORIES
Man seen leading over 70-mile Chicago car chase ID'd, charged: ISP
Lollapalooza releases daily lineup ahead of single-day ticket sales
120,000 pounds of ground beef recalled due to E. coli concerns
COVID case rise in Chicago not cause for concern, Arwady says
Chicago's South Side is home to world's 2nd largest carillon
3-month-old found alive after kidnapping from CA home
Man stabbed, robbed on CTA Red Line train on North Side, police say
Show More
Disney announces 'Encanto' sing-along concert tour
Woman rescued after falling in toilet trying to get phone
Actor Cary Elwes recovering after rattlesnake bite in Malibu
Biden pardons former Secret Service agent and 2 others
Chicago Weather: Chilly with some sun Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News