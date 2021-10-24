3 Gold Coast businesses robbed in October, Chicago police say

In each incident, groups of up to seven males ran into businesses, grabbed purses on display tables, and ran from the stores, Chicago police said in a community alert. The group then hopped into waiting getaway vehicles.
The robberies happened during the afternoon hours:
The group used three different getaway vehicles, police said. In one incident the group used a dark-colored Jeep, in the second a black Lexus, and the third a silver Ford.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)