Girl, 5, shot in Gresham, police say

CHICAGO -- A 5-year-old girl was wounded after being shot Sunday in Gresham on the South Side.The girl was shot in the hand about 4:30 p.m. on Vincennes Avenue, Chicago police said.A guardian took her to St. Bernard Hospital before she was transferred to Comer Children's Hospital, police said. Her condition was not immediately known.Area Two detectives are investigating the shooting as either accidental or self-inflicted, police said.Police could not provide information about any arrests Sunday afternoon.