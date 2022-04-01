Alleged Chicago gang members indicted in gun running scheme tied to Fort Campbell soldiers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Federal authorities say nine Chicago gang members were part of a gun-smuggling operation rooted at the Fort Campbell Army base in Kentucky.
When the I-Team first reported in 2021 that three Army soldiers were accused of running guns to some Chicago gang members, it was an incomplete puzzle.
While three soldiers were already facing federal charges for allegedly overseeing a gun pipeline to Chicago, they are now also named in a new 21-count indictment that investigators say lays out the other end of the pipeline.
According to federal investigators, the guns were sold to members of the South Side Pocket Town faction of the notorious Gangster Disciples street gang headquartered in Chicago.
"This indictment teaches us that there is a broader conspiracy and one involving a gang and disputes among gangs and a drug trafficking operation and acts of violence and racketeering," said ABC7 legal analyst Gil Soffer.
According to the new indictment, "members of the Pocket Town Gangster Disciples, a street gang in Chicago ... would contact Brandon Miller and place orders for firearms."
As the I-Team reported last year, Miller is believed to be the leader of the gun pipeline to Chicago where he is also said to have connections.
In the new charges, accused active soldiers and the Chicago gang members "discussed the large numbers of firearms" that were to be provided and that during one conversation Miller said he "has provided 40-some firearms."
Prosecutors say the username on Miller's CashApp account was "$bigarsenal."
A mass shooting led to the original Fort Campbell pipeline charges, according to authorities. Now, a Glock 9mm pistol used in a murder at South State Street barbershop months earlier has been linked to the gun pipeline according to Chicago police records obtained by the I-Team.
"Now we see the fuller picture which is who was buying them and it is from the looks of it, you know, full fledged gang operation and engaged in, among other things, drug trafficking and acts of violence," said Soffer.
A Chicago man with a lengthy criminal history is also in custody facing state gun charges in that barbershop killing more than a year ago. A federal official on the pipeline case in Tennessee tonight tells the I-Team that they are still quote "rounding up" those accused Chicago gang members and they will be announcing details Friday.
