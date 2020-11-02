Man, 73, critically injured in Hyde Park hit-and-run

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 73-year-old man was struck and critically injured in a hit-and-run in the Hyde Park neighborhood Monday morning, Chicago police said.The victim was crossing 55th Street at South Lake Park Avenue when police said he was struck by a gold Town and Country minivan.The minivan did not stop at the scene police said. The victim was transported to University of Chicago in critical condition.Area One detectives are investigating. Further details were not immediately available.