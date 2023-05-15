Chicago police surveillance video of suspect in brutal Auburn Gresham home invasion

Chicago police have release video of man suspected of brutally attacking a woman in her own home in April.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have release video of man suspected of brutally attacking a woman in her own home in April.

Police said the attack happened on April 14 at a home on Peoria and 23rd. Lynn Edwards' family said she heard someone kicking through a basement door, and then a man she did not know came upstairs, attacked her, and pushed her out a second floor window. She was seriously injured.

Devon Edwards, her son, said it was just four days before his mother's 71st birthday.

"He's an animal, to do that to my mom," Edwards said. "He doesn't know her. She's never seen the guy before, and she just said she can remember him saying that he was going to kill her."

Surveillance video from Chicago police shows a man they believe to be the attacker walking to the back of Edwards' home before breaking through the basement door.

"Moments later, she was coming down the stairs. He attacks her and beat her up pretty bad," Devon Edwards said.

Edwards ran to her bedroom on the second floor, screaming out her window for help.

"And he pushed her from the second floor window," her son said.

Edwards landed on her feet before crumbling to the ground, breaking both of her heels while her attacker got away. She was rushed to the hospital with injuries to her head as well.

A great-grandmother and mother to two Chicago police officers, the family is now committed to ensuring her attacker is held accountable.

"It's terrible, man," Devon Edwards said. "I just feel like the guy needs to be caught."

The family said they aren't sure when Edwards will be out of the hospital.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of the man seen in the surveillance video, please call Chicago police.

