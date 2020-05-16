chicago crime

Burglary, attempted home invasion reported in Logan Square, police say

CHICAGO -- Police are warning Northwest Side residents of a break-in and attempted home invasion Thursday in Logan Square.

A man tried to break in through the rear of two homes on May 14, according to Chicago police. In the first case, about 12:20 p.m. in the 2000 block of North Sawyer Avenue, he was confronted and ran off.


In the second incident about 20 minutes later in the 2100 block of North Mozart Street, the suspect beat the victims and implied he had a weapon, police said. He got away with property.

The suspect is described as a 20- to 30-year-old man standing 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-9, police said. He's about 150 to 160 pounds and has short black hair.


Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagologan squareburglaryhome invasionchicago crimechicago police department
CHICAGO CRIME
2 men shot in Englewood
New CPD superintendent has a vision for Chicago
Family of woman killed standing outside Logan Square store while social distancing offers reward
12 shot, 2 fatally Tuesday in Chicago
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
State remains on track to move to next reopening phase; GOP lawmakers lash out
Chatham coronavirus testing site opens Saturday
Crews search DuPage River in Winfield for missing woman with autism
Democrats push new $3T coronavirus relief bill through House
Wrigley Field organist serenades neighborhood missing baseball during COVID-19
2 men shot in Englewood
Woman injured after argument leads to hit-and-run in Lakeview
Show More
McHenry allows restaurants to set up tables for take-out food in parking lots
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, cooler, light wind off lake Saturday
Mayor Lightfoot warns churches who plan to defy Illinois' stay-at-home order
What to know about Illinois' 90,369 COVID-19 cases
Nearly half of Illinois COVID-19 deaths linked to long-term care facilities
More TOP STORIES News