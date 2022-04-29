human remains found

Investigation underway after workers find human remains in Pullman, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- Human remains were found Thursday afternoon by workers in Pullman on the South Side, according to Chicago police.

The remains were found by workers in the 9900 block of South Harper Avenue about 2:40 p.m., police said. The workers reported the remains to their supervisor.

SEE ALSO | 4th body found in Chicago waterways ID'd as missing woman from Back of the Yards, police say

No further information was immediately available.

Officers on scene conducted a death investigation and Area detectives were investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.
