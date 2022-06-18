attempted murder

$1M bail for man who allegedly hit CPD officer, drug them into squad car while fleeing traffic stop

By David Struett
CPD officer injured after hit by car during traffic stop, police say

CHICAGO -- An Austin man has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and three other felonies after allegedly hitting a Chicago police officer while fleeing a traffic stop Thursday in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Timothy Hendricks, 32, tried to take off from the scene of the stop about 8 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Ridgeway, Cook County prosecutors said during a bail hearing Saturday.

After putting his vehicle in drive and hitting a squad car, he hit an officer with the passenger door of the car, which had been opened by a passenger, dragging the officer into a squad car, prosecutors said.

Another officer slashed the tire of Hendricks' car, causing Hendricks to run, prosecutors said. He was arrested about a block away after he attempted to hide in a nearby home, according to police.

In addition to attempted murder, Hendricks faces three other felony charges: aggravated battery of a police officer, possessing less than 15 grams of cocaine and resisting and obstructing a police officer, along with various traffic citations.

A Cook County judge set Hendricks' bail at $1 million.

Hendricks has seven previous felony convictions and six misdemeanor convictions, including a misdemeanor assault of a police officer, prosecutors said.

