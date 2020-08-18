Chicago crime: Woman, 51, assaulted, robbed on Gold Coast, police say

CHICAGO -- A woman was shoved to the ground and robbed Monday night in the Gold Coast neighborhood.The woman, 51, was pushed to the ground just before 11 p.m. in the 900-block of North Clark Street, Chicago police said.The man who pushed her stole her bag and fled the scene, police said.The woman, who was feeling pain in her back, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said.No one is in custody.Area Three detectives are investigating.