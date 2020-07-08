Man wanted for exposing himself outside Jefferson Park apartment

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for a man who exposed himself to a woman and her young children outside her apartment in Jefferson Park last month.Investigators have released a surveillance image of the suspect.The woman and her child were returning from the basement laundry room to her apartment in the 5100-block of West Roscoe Street at 1:45 p.m. on June 26, police said.She said the man was on the rear porch/stairwell area of her building and when she entered her apartment, he was looking through her window while exposing himself, police said.Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 5 detectives at (312) 746-6554.