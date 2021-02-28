Man stabbed several times during altercation in the Loop

CHICAGO -- A 36-year-old man was stabbed during an altercation early Sunday in the Loop.About 2:15 a.m., the man was arguing with a group of people in the first block of East Wacker Drive when another male approached him and stabbed him several times, Chicago police said.He was stabbed four times in the leg and hip, police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for treatment.Police said the suspect is about 6-feet tall, with a beard and was seen wearing blue jeans.No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.