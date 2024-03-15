Teen critically injured in Loop stabbing, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 17-year-old boy was critically injured in a stabbing in the Loop Thursday night, Chicago police said.

The incident took place at about 10:10 p.m. in the first block of North State Street.

Police said the boy was fighting with someone else on the street when the other person pulled out a knife and stabbed him several times.

The suspect then fled the scene, police said.

Afterward police roped off an area where two knives could be seen on the ground.

Area Three detectives are investigating and no one is in custody.

