Man tried to lure kids to car in Logan Square: police

CHICAGO -- Police are looking for a man who tried to lure two children to his car Thursday in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.

The boy and girl, both 13, were leaving a store about 3:50 p.m. in the 2400 block of West Moffat Street when the man asked them if they wanted a ride home, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The children refused and the man followed them about two blocks to their home, police said. He offered to give them a skateboard but drove away after a neighbor came outside.

The suspect was described as a 5-foot-8, 230-pound man about 30 years old with a long ponytail, a short beard and a mustache, according to police. He wore a white T-shirt and an unbuttoned tan shirt.

He was driving a gold 2005 Toyota Camry with an Illinois license plate of AT74273, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at 312-746-6554.

