Man shot during robbery at Near North Side apartment building, Chicago Fire Department says

CHICAGO -- A man was shot in his hand during a robbery Friday morning in an apartment building on the Near North Side, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Paramedics responded to an injured robbery victim on the 15th floor in the 100 block of West Elm Street just before noon, Fire Department Spokesman Larry Langford said.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to his hand, Langford said. He was in good condition.

Chicago police did not immediately released information.

