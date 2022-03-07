stabbing

Chicago man charged after Hyde Park bartender found stabbed to death on sidewalk

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Hyde Park bartender stabbed to death was 'one of the sweetest people'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago man has been charged in the stabbing death of a Hyde Park bartender.

Keante McShan, 18, is facing a first-degree murder charge in the fatal stabbing of 41-year-old Diego Damis last month.

McShan was arrested Friday around 2:30 p.m. in the 6700-block of South Ridgeland Ave. after he was identified as the offender, according to police.

The video featured is from a previous report.

Damis was found stabbed to death on the sidewalk in the 4900-block of South Greenwood Ave. around 6 a.m. on February 25 in the South Side Kenwood neighborhood.

Damis was an immigrant from Italy who became a regular at Hyde Park's Cove Lounge, and then started working there.

RELATED: Bartender found stabbed to death in Kenwood remembered by co-workers: 'One of the sweetest people'

"Even though he wasn't related to us, he was all our brothers and we are completely hurt by this," said Maymey Seto, manager of Cove Lounge.

"He was Hyde Park, you know," said Sonnie Kireta, also a manager of Cove Lounge. "He came here from Italy, didn't know much English, and learned English throughout being in the area."

"Diego was, I think, one of the sweetest people and the most genuine, compassionate people that I've met in my whole life," friend Hamid Harris said.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagokenwoodhyde parkmurderbarchicago crimechicago violenceman killedstabbingchicago police department
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STABBING
5 injured in stabbing in Logan Square apartment
Hyde Park bartender stabbed to death was 'one of the sweetest people'
1 in custody after 2 stabbed outside House of Blues: CPD
Man stabbed to death on South Side ID'd
TOP STORIES
Winter Weather Advisory to bring snow to Chicago area | LIVE RADAR
2 girls arrested for assaulting another at sleepover: police
Ukrainian flags fly high as thousands rally in support of Ukraine
Who left Katy Perry speechless?
Coffee cup camera secretly records gym members in locker room: police
Over a third of parents believe CBD and marijuana are the same: report
AMC charging more for 'The Batman' tickets in pricing experiment
Show More
Chicago Weather: Rain and snow picks up overnight
6 of 7 killed in Iowa tornado ID'd; Chicago wind causes damage
Man charged, gets $1M bond after 2 CPD officers shot at hot dog stand
3 injured in shooting at Wood Dale bowling alley: police
Russian attacks halt plans to evacuate Ukrainian civilians
More TOP STORIES News