Chicago man charged after Hyde Park bartender found stabbed to death on sidewalk

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago man has been charged in the stabbing death of a Hyde Park bartender.
Keante McShan, 18, is facing a first-degree murder charge in the fatal stabbing of 41-year-old Diego Damis last month.
McShan was arrested Friday around 2:30 p.m. in the 6700-block of South Ridgeland Ave. after he was identified as the offender, according to police.
Damis was found stabbed to death on the sidewalk in the 4900-block of South Greenwood Ave. around 6 a.m. on February 25 in the South Side Kenwood neighborhood.
Damis was an immigrant from Italy who became a regular at Hyde Park's Cove Lounge, and then started working there.
"Even though he wasn't related to us, he was all our brothers and we are completely hurt by this," said Maymey Seto, manager of Cove Lounge.
"He was Hyde Park, you know," said Sonnie Kireta, also a manager of Cove Lounge. "He came here from Italy, didn't know much English, and learned English throughout being in the area."
"Diego was, I think, one of the sweetest people and the most genuine, compassionate people that I've met in my whole life," friend Hamid Harris said.
