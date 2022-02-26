stabbing

Man stabbed to death on South Side ID'd; Chicago police investigating

CHICAGO -- A man was stabbed to death Friday morning on a sidewalk in the Kenwood neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

Diego Damis, 41, was found with several stab wounds around 6 a.m. in the 4900 block of South Greenwood Avenue, police said.

SEE ALSO | British man sentenced 45 years for murder of NU professor's boyfriend, stabbed over 70 times

Paramedics took him to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the circumstances of the stabbing were under investigation.

No arrests were reported.

The stabbing happened in the 2nd police district, which stretches from 31st Street to the University of Chicago. The district has reported five murders so far this year through Feb. 20, one less murder than during the same period last year, according to police statistics.

Reports of shootings, burglary and theft are all higher than they were in 2021.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagokenwoodmurderchicago crimechicago violenceman killedstabbingchicago police department
STABBING
British man sentenced 45 years in murder of NU professor's boyfriend
Man arrested after stabbing 6 sleeping family members: Police
Man who said N-word, stabbed man in Elgin charged with hate crime
Man used N-word before stabbing Black man near Elgin bar: prosecutors
TOP STORIES
Large pro-Ukraine rally held in Millennium Park after Russia invades
Maine teen plotted mass murder at Chicago mosques, synagogues: FBI
Businesswoman allegedly raped by Skokie hotel guard awarded $1.8M
Russian troops press on Kyiv; Ukraine's leader vows to fight
Illinois gets $760M from opioid settlement with J&J
Sheriff's officer found dead in patrol car outside courthouse
Man allegedly vandalized 'The Bean,' attacked witness who chased him
Show More
Illinois school mask mandate to be lifted Monday, Pritzker says
Russian invasion looms over Ukrainians becoming new citizens
Gary sergeant shot on duty visits station after shoulder surgery
CDC eases COVID mask guidelines for 70% of country
Chicago Weather: Sunny Saturday, but cool
More TOP STORIES News