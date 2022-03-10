Man charged in beating death of 70-year-old woman in Edison Park

Police cars

(Shutterstock)

CHICAGO -- A man has been charged with the beating death of a 70-year-old woman in Edison Park on the Northwest Side.

Thomas Diskin, 56, was arrested Tuesday morning after a 12-hour standoff with police in the 6600-block of North Northwest Highway, Chicago police said.

The woman was found dead with blunt trauma to her head and face, police said. Her name has not yet been released by the medical examiner.

Officers had been notified by a 911 caller who said a man dressed in pajamas had approached her and said he had killed someone in an apartment, according to police radio traffic.

Diskin was charged with murder and home invasion. He is also charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, but police released no details.

He was due in bond court Thursday morning.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoedison parkmurderchicago crimebeating death
TOP STORIES
1 of 2 suspects expected in court after boy killed in Burr Ridge crash
More security guards, police on CTA amid crime spree: 'I'm afraid'
Jussie Smollett update: Actor's sentencing scheduled for Thursday
Woman killed, man injured in crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive
See Chicago's 8 'most endangered' buildings
Metra train hits pedestrian in La Grange
Student loans could be canceled for 100K under new rules
Show More
1 charged in River North Walgreens stabbing
US inflation soars 7.9% over past 12 months, biggest spike since 1982
Russian warship that attacked Snake Island has been destroyed
2 charged in security guard's shooting death: Chicago police
Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, PM snow Thursday
More TOP STORIES News