Chicago police warn of assaults, robberies on Near North Side

CHICAGO -- Police are warning residents of two robberies reported recently on the Near North Side.In each case, one or two suspects approached someone standing outside a business and assaulted them before taking their property, Chicago police said.One attack happened the morning hours of May 13 in the 500 block of North Rush Street, while the other happened May 15 in the first block of West Ontario Street, police said.The suspects were described as 5-foot-9 to 6-feet tall and weighing 160 to 180 pounds. They were 35 to 45 years old.Anyone with information was asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.