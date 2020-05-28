chicago crime

2 in custody after bicyclist struck by stolen SUV in West Town, Chicago police say

Surveillance video shows the SUV narrowly miss three other cyclists before hitting the Divvy biker
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people, including a 16-year-old boy, are in custody after a stolen SUV hit a man riding a bicycle in Chicago's West Town neighborhood Wednesday night.

Police said around 6:15 p.m. a 16-year-old boy was driving a stolen white Chevy Tahoe at high speed east on Hubbard Street when he struck a male on a Divvy bike traveling northbound on Ogden Avenue. The impact threw the victim off his bicycle and onto a gray four-door Toyota in another lane of traffic, according to police.

The Tahoe was reportedly stolen in a carjacking earlier Wednesday, around 3:20 p.m. in the 1200-block of North Cleaver Street in the Noble Square neighborhood. .

Surveillance video shows the SUV narrowly miss three other cyclists before hitting the Divvy biker tossing him onto the hood of another car. Then two people bailed from the Tahoe.

"One of my neighbors who lives a couple buildings down managed to be coming this direction and was very close to getting hit, but he is a bigger guy so he was able to jump out and grab one of the guys and pin him to the ground," said witness Miguel Vega.

The cyclist was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition and his condition later stabilized.

A person from the stolen car who was taken into custody suffered some minor injuries. Police said a second person from the stolen Tahoe has also been arrested.

Police said two weapons were recovered at the scene and that charges are pending against both suspects.
