3 masked robbers armed with guns break into Norwood Park home, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three armed men broke into a home in the Norwood Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side and robbed three people inside, Chicago police said.The robbery occurred at about 8:23 p.m. in the 6000-block of North Elston Avenue police said.The home invaders were armed with guns and wearing masks and broke into the home in the back door, police said. They then robbed two men, ages 48 and 24, and a 48-year-old woman of their personal property and fled.No injuries were reported. No one is in custody and Area North detectives are investigating.