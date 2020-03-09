Man grabbed 13-year-old girl's hand, kissed it in Wicker Park luring attempt, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man grabbed a 13-year-old girl's hand and kissed it in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood last week, police said.

The girl was walking in the 2000-block of West Schiller Street at about 2:45 p.m. on March 1 when police said the man pulled up in a black, four-door vehicle.

The man shouted at the girl and then parked, got out of his vehicle and approached the girl from behind, police said. He then grabbed her hand, kissed it and didn't let go as she tried to get away, police said.

The girl pulled away and the man got back in his vehicle and drove away westbound on Schiller Street, police said.

The suspect is described as being in his early 60s and was wearing a black and white jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North Detectives at (312) 744-8266.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagowicker parkchicago crimeattempted luring
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
El Paso survivor turns 1, months after deadly shooting
More TOP STORIES News