robbery

Northwest Side robbers pose as police officers, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- Police are warning residents about a series of robberies since last week by suspects posing as police officers in Albany Park, Belmont Central and Avondale on the Northwest Side.

In each case, a man pulled up in a black vehicle, pointed a flashlight at the victim and demanded the person's ID or wallet, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The victims complied, believing the robber was a police officer, police said. The suspect then took money from the wallets and fled.

The hold-ups occurred:

About 12:20 a.m. Thursday in the 3000- and 2900-blocks of North Allen Avenue;
About 1 p.m. Sunday in the 2500-block of North Mango Avenue; and

About 10:30 p.m. Aug. 14 in the 4800 block of North Troy Street.
The suspect in one case was described as a man between 25 and 30 years old, standing between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-7 and weighing 150 to 160 pounds, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
