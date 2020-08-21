Northwest Side robbers pose as police officers, Chicago police say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6381608" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chicago police say a 73-year-old woman is in serious condition after she was shot inside of her home in the Calumet Heights neighborhood.

CHICAGO -- Police are warning residents about a series of robberies since last week by suspects posing as police officers in Albany Park, Belmont Central and Avondale on the Northwest Side.In each case, a man pulled up in a black vehicle, pointed a flashlight at the victim and demanded the person's ID or wallet, according to a community alert from Chicago police.The victims complied, believing the robber was a police officer, police said. The suspect then took money from the wallets and fled.The hold-ups occurred:About 12:20 a.m. Thursday in the 3000- and 2900-blocks of North Allen Avenue;About 1 p.m. Sunday in the 2500-block of North Mango Avenue; andAbout 10:30 p.m. Aug. 14 in the 4800 block of North Troy Street.The suspect in one case was described as a man between 25 and 30 years old, standing between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-7 and weighing 150 to 160 pounds, according to police.Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.