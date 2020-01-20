Chicago police release surveillance images of Albany Park hit-and-run suspect

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have released a surveillance images of suspect and his vehicle in a hit-and-run crash that left an 86-year-old man injured in the Albany Park neighborhood last month.

The driver was in a black Honda Civic driving eastbound in the 3500-block of Lawrence Avenue when police said he struck the 86-year-old man at about 8:15 p.m. on December 29.

The man was transported to Swedish Covenant Hospital. Police said the driver of the Civic would not provide his information to the man who was struck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chicago Police Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoalbany parkhit and runchicago crime
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
El Paso survivor turns 1, months after deadly shooting
More TOP STORIES News