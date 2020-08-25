Chicago crime: Men pose as maintenance workers and rob homes in Uptown, Rogers Park

Police cars

CHICAGO -- Chicago police are warning residents of two instances where victims were robbed by men posing as maintenance workers or workers with an electrical company in Uptown and Rogers Park on the North Side.

In each incident three men knocked on the doors to the homes of senior citizens and said they were with a tree trimming service or representing a utility company in order to gain access to the home, according to a community alert from Chicago police. Once inside one of the men distracted or held the victim down while the other men stole jewelry and valuables from the home.

The robberies happened about 2 p.m. Aug. 14 in the 7500-block of North Ridge Boulevard and about 3 p.m. Aug. 24 in the 600-block of West Hutchinson Street, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
