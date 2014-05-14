Judge gives man 935- to 1,870-year sentence

More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Columbus statues in Grant Park, Little Italy taken down by city; aldermen react
Jerry Taft, retired ABC7 meteorologist, dies at 77
VIDEO: Jerry Taft bursts into uncontrollable laughter
6 shot, 2 fatally after gun fired into crowd in West Pullman: CPD
Streeterville portion of Lakefront Trail reopening after repairs
Chicago COVID-19 restrictions on bars, restaurants take effect
Patients report weekslong waits for COVID-19 test results as cases surge
Show More
Woman refusing to wear mask denied pizza order, goes on tirade
More than 75 hand sanitizers now being recalled by FDA
Chicago Weather: Sunny, cooler by the lake Friday
FAA issues emergency inspections for Boeing 737 aircraft
USPS mail delivery delays may cause credit issues, customers say
More TOP STORIES News