CPD officer injured, dragged during Woodlawn traffic stop, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer was injured after being struck and dragged by a car during a traffic stop in the city's Woodlawn neighborhood Monday, police said.

Police said the female officer was attempting to take documentation from a female driver in the 6300-block of South Vernon Avenue when the driver rolled up their window. The officer's arm became stuck in the window.

The driver then took off and dragged the officer a few feet, police said. The driver then fled in an unknown direction.

Police said the officer was taken to a hospital in good condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle is described as a dark-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee. No further details were immediately available.
