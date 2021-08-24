Mag Mile robbery crew stole purses worth $43K; security guard critically injured, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police issued an alert after a 73-year-old security guard was badly injured in one of several store robberies along the city's Magnificent Mile.Chicago police said Monday they are on the lookout for a team of thieves hitting high-end retail shops along the Mag Mile."We put out a business alert on this for other locations and incidents that fit this same MO," Chicago Police Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said.At least four different stores were targeted within the last week in the 900-block of N. Rush Street, the 1000-block of N. Michigan Avenue, the 600-block of North Michigan Avenue and the 0-100-block of E. Huron Street."Offenders got out of the car, went into a high-end store, stole several purses totaling $43,000," Deenihan said.Each time, investigators said a group of men wearing medical masks and hoodies enter the store, grab the purses on the display tables, then run out. The crimes were caught on surveillance cameras, police said."Running in and stealing purses, but in this case, running in and causing serious harm and putting an elderly security guard in the ICU," Deenihan said.The 73-year-old security guard was hospitalized in critical condition."Caused bleeding on the brain for that individual," Deenihan said. "That individual is expected to survive. He has a skull fracture and it is definitely in extremely serious condition and still in the ICU. We do not know what the long-term effects are going to be of this injury."The getaway car was also caught on camera."These individuals fled in a stolen car, we know that for certain," Deenihan said.Investigators are asking anyone with information to share it with Chicago police.