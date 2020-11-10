Arson suspected in fire at East Side auto shop: police

CHICAGO -- Chicago police believe someone intentionally started a fire Tuesday at an auto shop in the East Side neighborhood.
Someone used "an incendiary device" to damage six-to-eight vehicles about 3:05 a.m. in the parking lot of a shop in the 9900-block of South Avenue L, according to Chicago police.
No one was injured and no one is in custody, police said.
Arson detectives are investigating the incident.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
