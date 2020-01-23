Chicago police warn of CTA Red Line robberies

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have issued a warning to passengers on the CTA Red Line after a pair of robberies targeting young people in recent weeks.The first robbery occurred in the 1100-block of North State Street at 3 p.m. on January 8 and the other robbery occurred in the 100-block of North State Street at 1:40 p.m. on January 10, police said.Police said the thieves showed or claimed to have a gun before taking money from the juvenile victims.One of the robbers was described by police as having a tattoo of a cross on his forehead.Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.