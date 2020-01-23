Chicago police warn of CTA Red Line robberies

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have issued a warning to passengers on the CTA Red Line after a pair of robberies targeting young people in recent weeks.

The first robbery occurred in the 1100-block of North State Street at 3 p.m. on January 8 and the other robbery occurred in the 100-block of North State Street at 1:40 p.m. on January 10, police said.

Police said the thieves showed or claimed to have a gun before taking money from the juvenile victims.

One of the robbers was described by police as having a tattoo of a cross on his forehead.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoloopnear north sidechicago crime
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
El Paso survivor turns 1, months after deadly shooting
More TOP STORIES News