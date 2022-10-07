WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

ABC News' Pierre Thomas talks with Chicago's top cop about crime in Chicago

October marks the seventh straight month that Chicago police say homicides have decreased in the city.

ByPierre Thomas via WLS logo
25 minutes ago
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC's Pierre Thomas recently spent time with Chicago's top cop talking about the crime-fighting efforts in the city.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- October marks the seventh straight month that Chicago police say homicides have decreased in the city.

Police also report shootings are down with nearly 2,200 so far this year compared to more than 2,700 last year.

MORE: Chicago Crime

ABC News Chief Justice Correspondent Pierre Thomas recently spent time with Chicago's top cop, Superintendent David Brown, talking about the crime-fighting efforts in the city and the superintendent said he's encouraged by the decrease but added that there's more work to do.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.