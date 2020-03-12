7-Eleven clerk in Bucktown injured in armed robbery

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Bucktown 7-Eleven clerk was injured during an armed robbery Thursday morning, Chicago police said.

Two robbers entered the store in the 2000-block of North Damen Avenue at about 1:32 a.m. when one of them took out a handgun, police said.

The clerk, a 44-year-old man, was forced to open the cash register and police said the robbers took an unknown amount of money as well as cigarettes. He was then struck in the head with the handgun, police said.

The clerk told police the robbers fled in a white Pontiac. He was transported to St. Mary's Hospital in good condition with bruising on his head.

Area North Detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bucktownchicagochicago crimerobberyarmed robbery
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
El Paso survivor turns 1, months after deadly shooting
More TOP STORIES News