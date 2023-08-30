Robbers threaten woman with golf club, steal purse in Lincoln Park, Chicago police say

Chicago police said a woman was threatened with a golf club during a robbery in Lincoln Park.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men threatened a woman with a golf club before stealing her purse in Lincoln Park Tuesday night, Chicago police said.

The robbery occurred at about 11:49 p.m. in the 500-block of West Wrightwood Avenue.

The victim was standing on the sidewalk when police said two male suspects approached and demanded her property.

One of the suspects was holding a gold club and threatened the victim with it while the other suspect stole her purse, police said. The suspects then fled in a white vehicle.

The victim was not injured, police said. No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

