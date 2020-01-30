Chicago police issue alert after robbers kidnap victim in Fulton River District

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5892143" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chicago police have issued an alert after an armed robbery and kidnapping in the Fulton River District earlier this month.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have issued an alert after an armed robbery and kidnapping in the Fulton River District earlier this month.The victim left a bar at 2 a.m. on January 16 and began walking to the area of Grand Avenue and Halsted Street when police said a 2003 Gold four-door Acura MDX with a sunroof and possibly temporary plates approached.The people in the Acura spoke with the victim and the victim got in the car after thinking they were operating as a rideshare vehicle, police said.Once inside the vehicle, police said the victim had a bag placed over his head and weapon placed in his back and was ordered to give up his ATM PIN.After driving to a nearby ATM and withdrawing money, the victim was dropped off and the robbers fled, police said.Police released photos of one of the possible suspects wearing glasses and security style black boots. It appears there was a second offender involved, but not much is known about that person.Alderman Walter Burnett of the 27th Ward says he's asked the city budget director for more police in the area."We need to be treated like downtown, like Michigan Avenue that have a lot of extra police to deal with all of these influx of people coming from all over the world to this area we need more help," Alderman Burnett said.The alderman said police have some good leads on the case."I can't believe that happened around here. I've lived here for 20 years. I've never heard anything like that happening," said neighbor Wayne Hoffman."A lot of people have assumptions that it's a safer area and so they have their guard down so they might not think to verify who's picking them up is who they say they are," said resident Juli Nunez."Lots of restaurants lots of bars and it's just a fun area to walk around and meet up with friends grab dinner, grab a drink afterwards," said resident Marc Santolin. "And you never think about something that scary happening."Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central Detectives at (312) 747-8380.