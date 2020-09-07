11-year-old boy robbed of bike at knife-point in Lakeview: Chicago Police

Police cars

(Shutterstock)

CHICAGO -- An 11-year-old boy was robbed of his bicycle by someone brandishing a knife Sunday afternoon in Lakeview.

The boy was riding in the 1300 block of West Roscoe Street about 3:40 p.m. when a male suspect came up to him holding a knife and demanded the bicycle, Chicago police said.

RELATED: Chicago violence: 40 shot, 6 fatally in weekend shootings
The boy ran off uninjured, and the suspect left with the bike, police said.

Police have not announced an arrest and Area Three Detectives are investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolakeviewchicago crimerobberyarmed robbery
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 in custody after Walgreens employee fatally stabbed inside Wicker Park store
40 shot, 6 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
Ronny's Steakhouse closed after decades in Chicago
Illinois COVID-19: 1,381 new coronavirus cases, 8 deaths
Jelly Belly founder to give away candy factory
How to find a laptop for your child amid shortages
Labor Day brings Biden to PA, Trump holds White House presser
Show More
Man charged with killing 3-year-old girl in Austin
Avoid acne, fogged glasses and other face mask annoyances
Visitors say farewell to Navy Pier
Pullman National Monument campus renovation gets underway
Chicago Weather: Breezy, cooler Labor Day
More TOP STORIES News