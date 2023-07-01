Man accused of sexually assaulting, robbing 5 women he met on Snapchat denied bail

CHICAGO -- A man was denied bail Friday on charges he sexually assaulted and robbed women he met on the messaging app Snapchat.

Kashaun Massey, 23, faces aggravated criminal sexual assault with a weapon, armed robbery and robbery charges in alleged attacks on five women.

The most recent assault happened on May 21 at Massey's South Shore apartment, Cook County prosecutors said.

Massey was wearing a hood and a T-shirt over his face when a 22-year-old woman arrived at his home in the 1900 block of East 73rd Street, prosecutors said. He held her at gunpoint, stole her phone and then sexually assaulted her, they said.

The woman was able to get away by suggesting they go to her house, then she sped off in her car before Massey could get inside, prosecutors said. The woman went to a hospital and a sexual assault kit was performed.

A 21-year-old woman was robbed at knifepoint by Massey after she met him at his home on April 29, prosecutors said.

A day earlier, a 24-year-old woman was waiting to meet Massey outside his building when he allegedly grabbed her and tried to pull her inside. The woman struggled with Massey and dropped her wallet and phone, but got away when Massey went to pick them up, prosecutors said.

On March 25, Massey allegedly robbed and sexually assaulted a 28-year-old woman at knifepoint after she met him outside his building. He used her phone to transfer $525 of her money to his CashApp account, prosecutors said.

In the only attack that happened at a separate location, prosecutors said a 23-year-old met with Massey on March 21 in the 7400 block of South Euclid after they talked on Snapchat.

Massey allegedly stole the woman's purse and then sexually assaulted her. The woman told a friend immediately after the attack and went to a hospital, where a sexual assault kit was performed.

Massey was taken into custody on Tuesday at his home and was in possession of the phone allegedly used to have conversations with four of the victims, prosecutors said.

Massey was masked during most of the attacks, but two victims identified him in photo arrays, prosecutors said.

An assistant public defender argued the case against Massey was weak, citing a lack or surveillance footage of the attacks or physical evidence tying Massey to them. None of the stolen items were found in Massey's possession, the attorney added.

Judge Susana Ortiz ordered Massey held without bail and ordered him to have no contact with any of the victims. He was expected back in court July 18.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)