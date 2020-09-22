Chicago shooting in Garfield Park injures girl, 10, and 2 others, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were shot Monday night, including a child, according to the Chicago Police Department.The shooting happened near the 3300-block of West Van Buren St. at around 8:30 p.m., police said.A 10-year-old girl was shot while inside a car on the street, police said.She was taken to Stroger Hospital in after she was shot in the knee and is in good condition, police said.One woman, 25, and one man, 31, were also shot, officials said.The woman was shot in the back and the leg, police said. She was taken to Mt. Sinai in fair condition.The 31-year-old was hit in the face and taken to Stroger in good condition, police said.No one is currently in custody, police said. Area Four Detectives are investigating.