2 charged in Logan Square shooting that led to shots fired at police, North Center crash

CHICAGO -- Two men are facing felony charges after allegedly wounding a man in a drive-by in Logan Square and leading police on a pursuit that ended in a crash Tuesday in North Center.

Josue Becerra, 24, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault and unlawful use of a weapon, Chicago police said.

Marcial Arriaga, 26, is charged with one count of aggravated fleeing and was issued five citations for traffic violations, police said.

The pair were traveling in a car about 8:35 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Armitage Avenue when Becerra allegedly fired shots, striking a 43-year-old man in the torso, police said.

Arriaga drove off, and shots were fired at police during the pursuit, police said.

Becerra and Arriaga were taken into custody after the car crashed in the 4400 block of North Western Avenue, police said. A handgun was recovered at the scene.

Both are scheduled to appear in court Friday.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
