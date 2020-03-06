Police track down man who allegedly shot Chicago teen girl last summer

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The man who is accused of shooting a Chicago teenager last June has been extradited from Ohio, officials said.

Police identified 48-year-old Kenneth Hardy of Chicago as the gunman.

The victim, a 16-year old girl was sitting in a car when she was caught in crossfire near 110th and Aberdeen last June.

She was seriously injured after being shot in the face and chest.

The girl was not the intended target, according to CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi. The alleged shooter had been arguing with another person over a parking space and fired shots at that person but missed, instead striking the girl.
