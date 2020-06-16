15 shot, 5 fatally, Monday in Chicago

CHICAGO -- Fifteen people were shot, five of them fatally, Monday in Chicago.The day's most recent fatal shooting claimed the life of a 46-year-old man in Roseland on the Far South Side.About 6:35 p.m. police responded to calls of a person shot in the 11300 block of South Wentworth Avenue, and found the man unresponsive with gunshot wounds to his lower and middle back, Chicago police said.He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, but later died, police said.About an hour prior, three men were shot, one fatally, on the Near West Side, police said.They were standing in the street about 5:40 p.m. in the 200 block of South Campbell Avenue when someone inside a vehicle unleashed gunfire, police said.A 19-year-old was shot in the head and pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital, police said.A 31-year-old was shot in the back, arm and leg and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said. The third man, 28, was shot in the leg and taken to the same hospital in serious condition.A man was killed in a shooting in Calumet Heights on the South Side.The 31-year-old was getting out of his vehicle about 2 p.m. in the 9100 block of South Dante Avenue when someone fired shots in his direction from a light-colored SUV, Chicago police said.The man was struck multiple times and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he later died, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.Two men were found fatally shot in a basement in Calumet Heights on the South Side, police said.Witnesses heard arguing and then gunfire about 8:10 a.m. in the 2600 block of East 92nd Street, according to police.Officers found one man, between 50 and 60 years old, dead in the basement, police said.Another man, 49, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and pronounced dead, police said.The Cook County medical examiner's office identified him as Robert Chitty. The identity of the older man has not been released.Detectives believe there was only one shooter, a police spokeswoman said. It was not immediately clear if the shooter was one of the fatally wounded men.In non-fatal shootings, a man was wounded in a drive-by in Lawndale on the West Side.About 10:35 p.m. he was standing on the sidewalk in the 2700 block of West Polk Street, when someone in a passing vehicle fired shots at him, according to police.He was struck in the leg and driven by a passerby to Mt. Sinai Hospital, police said. He is in critical condition.About 5 minutes prior, a 30-year-old man was shot in West Garfield Park on the West Side.About 10:30 p.m. he was shot in the 4300 block of West Maypole Avenue and drove himself to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park with a gunshot wound to his shoulder, police said.He left the hospital on his own without being treated and refused to provide officers with details about the shooting, police said.A 15-year-old boy is among four people shot in Montclare on the Northwest Side.About 9:45 p.m., they were outside an apartment with on West Diversey Avenue when someone in a passing black sedan fired shots, police said.The boy was grazed in the leg and declined medical attention, police said. A 28-year-old woman was grazed in the back and also declined treatment.A 32-year-old man and 20-year-old woman were both shot in the leg and were taken to Loyola University Medical Center in good condition.A 37-year-old man was wounded when he was shot in Englewood on the South Side.He was walking about 8:40 p.m. in the 6300 block of South Normal Boulevard when he heard gunfire and felt pain, police said. The man didn't know where gunfire came from.Someone drove him to St. Bernard Hospital where he's in good condition with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said.A man shot someone who attacked him with an object near Hegewisch on the Far South Side, police said.About 5:30 p.m., a 40-year-old man was shopping in a store in the 13000 block of South Brainard Avenue when a man approached him from behind and struck him in the back with an unknown object, police said.The 40-year-old pulled out a gun and opened fire, striking the other man, 52, police said.The younger man has a valid concealed-carry license, police said. The older man was taken into custody and charges are pending.A man was dropped off with a critical gunshot wound at a hospital in Marquette Park on the Southwest Side.The 44-year-old was brought to Holy Cross Hospital, 2701 W. 68th Street, at 3:42 a.m. with a gunshot wound to his head, police said. He was transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.Investigators have not been able to locate any witnesses to the shooting or determine where it occurred, police said.Two people were killed and 31 others were wounded last weekend in Chicago.