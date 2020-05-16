2 men shot in Englewood, police say

CHICAGO -- Two men were shot Saturday in Englewood on the South Side.The shooting happened about 1:23 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Racine Avenue, Chicago police said. A 24-year-old man inside a home was hit in the hip, while a 36-year-old man outside was shot in the shoulder. Neither of them saw who shot them or where gunfire came from.The 24-year-old was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition, police said.The older man ran to a home in the 7000 block of South Elizabeth Street, where he was found by a passerby, police said. He showed up at St. Bernard Hospital in fair condition.No arrests have been made. Area One detectives are investigating.