chicago crime

2 men shot in Englewood, police say

CHICAGO -- Two men were shot Saturday in Englewood on the South Side.

The shooting happened about 1:23 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Racine Avenue, Chicago police said. A 24-year-old man inside a home was hit in the hip, while a 36-year-old man outside was shot in the shoulder. Neither of them saw who shot them or where gunfire came from.

The 24-year-old was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition, police said.

The older man ran to a home in the 7000 block of South Elizabeth Street, where he was found by a passerby, police said. He showed up at St. Bernard Hospital in fair condition.

No arrests have been made. Area One detectives are investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
