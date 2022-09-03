Chicago crime: Man stabbed, killed during altercation in South Shore, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was fatally stabbed during a domestic incident on the city's South Side Saturday morning, authorities said.

The stabbing happened at about 7:20 a.m. in the South Shore neighborhood's 2100 block of East 69th Street, Chicago police said. A female offender stabbed a 38-year-old man multiple times during an altercation.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition and was later pronounced dead, police said.

The offender is in custody and Area One Detectives are investigating, police said.