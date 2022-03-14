burglary

South Side church burglarized 2 days after Ukrainian church theft on NW Side, police say

Man charged with burglarizing Humboldt Park church, police say
Man charged after Chicago Ukrainian church burglarized, police say

CHICAGO -- A church was burglarized for the second time in two days Sunday night, this time in West Pullman on the South Side.

Officers responded to a burglary call about 9:30 p.m. and met with a staff member at the church, which was located in the 400 block of West 120th Street, Chicago police said.

The member told officers that a snow blower was taken, and the suspect entered on the north side of the building through the main doors, police said.

No one was in custody.

A 20-year-old man was charged Saturday in connection with a burglary at a church in Humboldt Park on the Northwest Side.

Torribio Mora faces a felony count of burglary of a place of worship, and a misdemeanor count of criminal trespassing, Chicago police said.

About 1:10 a.m. Saturday, officers met with a custodial worker and found a broken window on the side of the Holy Protection Parish of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine in the 2700-block of North Washtenaw, police said.

Video surveillance showed a male take several items from the Ukrainian church, police said.

About 45 minutes later, Mora was found inside the church and identified as the person who allegedly committed the burglary, police said. He was taken into custody and charged.

