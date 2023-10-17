Woman stabbed on CTA Red Line platform in Greater Grand Crossing

CHICAGO -- A woman was stabbed at the Greater Grand Crossing CTA Red Line station Monday morning.

A 24-year-old woman and 21-year-old woman were having an argument on the 79th Street station platform about 10:30 a.m. when the younger woman pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the other woman in her left forearm, police said. The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

The 21-year-old woman was taken into custody after she was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center to be treated for minor injuries, according to police. Charges are pending.

